FC6141/01
Clean your car like never before
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 12 V for your car. The 2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow guarantees lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up.
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The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
The Philips MiniVac Car is ideal to clean your car as it is equipped with a car plug to reach even the most difficult areas of your car without the hassle of charging the MiniVac. Therfore, it is always ready to use!
The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.
The storage bag allows you to keep all the accessories and car plug in one place, to ensure you have all you need to clean your car at any time!
The Philips MiniVac comes with a wide range of accessories to make the minimum effort when cleaning your car. It includes a small and large brush tool, small and large crevice tool and a long hose tube; ideal to clean even the hard-to-reach places. All in all, it is an ideal combination for cleaning your car!
Plug the Philips MiniVac to the car via the dedicated cable to get 12 V power for optimal cleaning performance.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
Filtration
Usability
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