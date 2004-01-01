Search terms

docking speaker

DS9000/10
  • Experience true fidelity Experience true fidelity Experience true fidelity
    -{discount-value}

    docking speaker

    DS9000/10

    Experience true fidelity

    Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original.

    docking speaker

    Experience true fidelity

    Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original.

    Experience true fidelity

    Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original.

    docking speaker

    Experience true fidelity

    Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original.

    Similar products

    See all Docking station
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Experience true fidelity

      Obsessed with sound

      • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Passive crossover for full audible spectrum reproduction

      Passive crossover for full audible spectrum reproduction

      Passive crossover design lets you hear every note clearly so your music comes out amazingly pure, natural and complete. Through complex engineering, each part of the full audible spectrum of sound frequencies is separated and sent to the appropriate drivers. Signals beyond a driver’s frequency response are never sent, so sound quality is vastly improved and distortion level greatly reduced. Together with premium electronic components, passive crossover delivers audio that is coherent, uncompromised and faithful to the original.

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

      Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

      Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

      Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Audiophile-quality drivers for authentic sound reproduction

      Audiophile-quality drivers for authentic sound reproduction

      Philips docking speaker features a ring radiator tweeter - a high quality transducer used in Hi-Fi speaker concepts - which blends ultimate high-frequency reproduction with astonishing alongside incredible accuracy and details. Distortion is reduced to an absolute minimum, allowing the finest music nuances to be revealed in its full fidelity.

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

      Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

      The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 50 W RMS
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 2 x 1" tweeters
        • 2 x 4" woofers
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Convenience

        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        Quick start guide
        Cables/Connection
        • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
        • power cord
        Warranty
        • Warranty Certificate
        • World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        9.6  kg
        Main unit depth
        216  mm
        Main unit height
        214  mm
        Weight
        6.5  kg
        Main unit width
        562  mm
        Packaging height
        276  mm
        Packaging width
        619  mm
        Packaging depth
        276  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        Compatibility
        iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        DockStudio
        Free download from App store
        Yes
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer
        • wake up to music
        • wake up to nature sounds
        • wake up to photo
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Track your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.