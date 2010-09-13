Search terms

docking speaker

DS8550/10
    Bluetooth
    Sound that fits your home

    Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth streaming.

      Obsessed with sound

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

      SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

      SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

      The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

      Great look with or without iPod/iPhone docked

      Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this set is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

      Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers' requirements

      Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

      Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

      The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod touch
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        DockStudio
        Free download from App store
        Yes
        Compatibility
        iPhone OS 3.0
        Playback
        • Album/track navigation
        • Playback controls
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
        Clock
        • Analog display
        • Digital display
        Alarm
        • Multiple alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake up to music
        • Wake up to nature sounds
        • Wake up to photo
        Battery status
        Speaker battery status

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Aux in
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x15 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker Drivers
        2 x 3" full range woofers

      • Convenience

        Backlight
        Yes
        Remote Control
        Multi-functional

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        • Battery
        Battery Type
        Built-in battery
        Operating time on battery
        5  hr

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide
        • User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        139  mm
        Product height
        158  mm
        Product width
        421  mm
        Packaging Depth
        158  mm
        Packaging Height
        220  mm
        Packaging Width
        484  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Remote Control
      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide
      • User Manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

