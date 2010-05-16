Search terms

1

docking speaker

DS7550/12
Overall Rating / 5
1 award
  • Designed to travel the world with you Designed to travel the world with you Designed to travel the world with you
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    docking speaker

    DS7550/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award

    Designed to travel the world with you

    Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    docking speaker

    Designed to travel the world with you

    Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case. See all benefits

    Designed to travel the world with you

    Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    docking speaker

    Designed to travel the world with you

    Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Docking station
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Designed to travel the world with you

      with this docking speaker

      • for iPod/iPhone
      • Rechargeable battery
      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        DockStudio
        Free download from App store
        Yes
        Compatibility
        iPhone OS 3.0
        Playback
        • Album/track navigation
        • Playback controls
        Sound settings
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
        Clock
        • Analog display
        • Digital display
        Alarm
        • Multiple alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake up to music
        • Wake up to nature sounds
        • Wake up to photo
        Battery status
        Speaker battery status

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        10W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cables
        3.5mm AUX-in

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        • Battery
        Battery Type
        Built-in battery
        Operating time on battery
        8  hr

      • Dimensions

        Master carton weight
        2.3  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        310 x 110 x 40
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.04  kg
        Master carton dimensions
        175 x 162 x 440 mm
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Weight
        0.76  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.