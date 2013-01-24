Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

docking speaker

DS6100/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home
    -{discount-value}

    docking speaker

    DS6100/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sound that fits your home

    Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    docking speaker

    Sound that fits your home

    Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits

    Sound that fits your home

    Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    docking speaker

    Sound that fits your home

    Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Speakers & headsets
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Sound that fits your home

      Obsessed with sound

      • Sound bar
      • for iPod/iPhone
      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Digital Sound Processing for lifelike, distortion-less music

      Digital Sound Processing for lifelike, distortion-less music

      Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimizes the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Aluminum metal grill

      Premium build quality design. The speakers front is made from a single piece of anodized brushed aluminum – the same material used to build aircraft. The aluminum, curved to create an ideal acoustic chamber, optimizes audio delivery for sound that is accurate, powerful, natural and crystal clear.

      PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

      Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • DockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 10W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Left/Right speakers

        Driver power range
        5 - 15W
        Frequency range
        120Hz-22kHz
        Norminal impedance
        4 ohm
        Sensitivity
        82dB/W/m
        Speaker driver
        Fullrange 2"

      • Connectivity

        PC Link
        USB 2.0
        Aux in
        Yes
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Aux-in cable, USB cable

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        528 x 90 x 73 mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        599 x 118 x 103 mm
        Product weight
        1.7  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.