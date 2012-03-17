Search terms

DS3600/12
    On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space, and ensures wireless Bluetooth streaming and also synchronize your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your PC.

      Obsessed with sound

      • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

      Bluetooth wireless music streaming from iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.

      PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod, iPhone or iPad while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB - and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on - without ever running out of power.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPad 2

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • DockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power
        20 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • MP3 Link cable
        • USB cable
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes
        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT

      • Convenience

        Charging device
        • iPod
        • iPhone
        • iPad

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        285 x 145 x 140  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        366 x 147 x 169 mm
        Product weight
        1.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.5  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

