2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space, and ensures wireless Bluetooth streaming and also synchronize your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your PC.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
suky2014gill
29/05/2015
United Kingdom
nice
good sound, small, light weight. Reasonable price, all round good purchase
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
WENDY11
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great sounding product
I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Trotters
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great sounding product
I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®