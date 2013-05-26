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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3480/12

Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods via the Lightning connector. DS3480 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound whilst charging. With Bluetooth streaming and rechargeable battery, you can enjoy your music anywhere, wirelessly.

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Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

  • Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Dynamic room-filling sound

With an advanced digital sound processing algorithm, two active speaker drivers and bass port, this docking speaker fills your room with clear natural sound and deep powerful bass.

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