USB power bank

DLP8752NC/00
Overall Rating / 5
    Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and let's party!

    Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and let's party!

      Enjoy music and power on the go

      Hybrid power bank and portable speaker

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

      The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        1.936  kg
        Nett weight
        1.38  kg
        Tare weight
        0.556  kg
        Gross weight
        4.268  lb
        Nett weight
        3.042  lb
        Tare weight
        1.226  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10397 3

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Height
        25.5  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        13.6  inch
        Height
        10.0  inch
        Gross weight
        12.366  kg
        Nett weight
        8.28  kg
        Tare weight
        4.086  kg
        Gross weight
        27.262  lb
        Nett weight
        18.254  lb
        Tare weight
        9.008  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10397 6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.256  kg
        Nett weight
        0.23  kg
        Tare weight
        0.026  kg
        Gross weight
        0.564  lb
        Nett weight
        0.507  lb
        Tare weight
        0.057  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 10397 9

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Charging cable

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB charged devices and Bluetooth enabled devices

      • Power

        Output
        19Wh
        USB-A: 5V/2.1A USB-C: 5V/2A
        Power input
        5V/2A
        USB-C
        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Battery Capacity
        5000 mAh

