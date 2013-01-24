Home
USB-A to Lightning

DLC5204V/00
    1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable

    Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected.Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable

      Power delivery to your iPhone

      • Sync and Charge
      • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

      A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

      Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

      Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

      Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        iPhone, iPad, iPod
        design for Lightning connector
        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPod
        • iPhone

      • Cables

        Included
        USB to Lightning
        USB to Lightning

      • Cable specs

        Length
        1.2  m

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11238 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Gross weight
        4.914  kg
        Gross weight
        10.833  lb
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Nett weight
        2.540  lb
        Nett weight
        1.152  kg
        Tare weight
        3.762  kg
        Tare weight
        8.294  lb
        Width
        13.6  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11238 4
        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Depth
        0.8  inch
        Gross weight
        0.108  lb
        Gross weight
        0.049  kg
        Height
        7.7  inch
        Nett weight
        0.032  kg
        Nett weight
        0.071  lb
        Tare weight
        0.037  lb
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Width
        3.9  inch

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Braided with metal case

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.530  lb
        Gross weight
        0.694  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11238 8
        Height
        8.1  inch
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Length
        19  cm
        Nett weight
        0.423  lb
        Nett weight
        0.192  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.502  kg
        Tare weight
        1.107  lb
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Width
        11  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2  cm
        Depth
        0.8  inch
        Height
        3.9  inch
        Height
        10  cm
        Weight
        0.071  lb
        Weight
        0.032  kg
        Width
        5  cm
        Width
        2.0  inch

