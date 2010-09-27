Search terms

    Experience the magic of movies with this Philips Component DVD micro system featuring Dolby Digital. Enjoy Divx Ultra movies, MP3-CDs, MP3 Link and USB Direct, and charge or play your iPod/iPhone anytime. See all benefits

      Relax with great music and movies

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone
      • 60 W
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      60W RMS total output power

      60W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 30W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • 3.5" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        USB 2.0
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial out
        • FM Antenna
        • Left and right speakers
        • S-Video out
        • Analog audio Left/Right out
        3.5mm stereo line in
        MP3 Link
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • Program Type
        • Radio Text
        • Station Name

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        Display Type
        LCD
        On-Screen Display languages
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        Clock
        On main display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      • Accessories

        Cables
        MP3 line-in cable
        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Quick start guide
        English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
        Remote control
        40-key remote with lithium battery
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        300  mm
        Set Width
        223  mm
        Packaging Height
        310  mm
        Set Height
        88  mm
        Packaging Width
        500  mm
        Set Depth
        242  mm
        Main speaker depth
        206  mm
        Main speaker width
        140  mm
        Main Speaker height
        220  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • USB flash drive
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Menu, Up and Down
        • Next and Previous track
        • Play and Pause

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DivX Ultra
        • DVD
        • USB flash drive
        • Video CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Disc Menu
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Pause
        • Repeat
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Skip
        • Slow Forward
        • Standard Play
        DVD Region Code
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

