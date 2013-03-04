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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DC291/12

3.7

| (7) Reviews

Rise and shine

Rich and clear sound is set free from your iPod/iPhone/iPad by this stylish Philips DC291/12 docking station. Play and charge your device at the same time, or use the set as an alarm clock to wake up to your favorite music or radio station.

See all benefits

Docking station: play and charge

Rise and shine

  • Aluminium

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

10W RMS total output power

10W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

1

04/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant system

ordered this item, as i couldnt find an iPad dock that suited my taste.. and all i can say is, that im very happy i bought this, the unit is lovely to look at, nicely designed, with a beautiful sound to it, the delivery was superb and fast also.. i'll be sure to order directly from philips again in the near future :D

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

05/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing

This is the first ipod dock i have bought and im so glad i did,the quality of the music is so rich and the bass is super impresive for a unit of this size,it is really simple to use and set up and well worth the money.A couple of friends that have seen it have gone out to purchase the same model the first and last ipod dock i think i will need to buy amazing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

10/12/2017

South Africa

South Africa

Great title alarm clock

I have used it now for quite a few years and it still works fairly well. Buttons starts to press difficult and don't always register. But the sound is good, connects well with the iPhone 4 (yes my iPhone 4 still work as well!) Would be great if Philips would keep selling other phone adaptors. Also the battery compartment to keep the time when power dips doesn't really work. These are my only complaints. Maybe they could have done something else with the aerial wire as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

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