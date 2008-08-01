Search terms

DC185/12
    Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips DC185 with powerful 2x2W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just plug in your USB device to enjoy your favorite music on the go. See all benefits

    Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips DC185 with powerful 2x2W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just plug in your USB device to enjoy your favorite music on the go. See all benefits

      • USB Direct
      • FM digital tuner
      • MP3 Link
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      4W RMS total output power

      4W RMS total output power

      This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x2W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Aux in
        Yes
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Station presets
        20

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        User convenience
        Sleep Timer

      • Power

        Battery type
        C / LR14 Alkaline
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        262  mm
        Product depth
        238  mm
        Packaging Height
        157  mm
        Packaging Width
        373  mm
        Product width
        348  mm
        Product height
        127  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        USB flash drive
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

