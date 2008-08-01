Other items in the box
- 3.5mm stereo line in cable
- AC power cord
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Enjoy iPod & MP3 music out loud anywhere you go
Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips DC185 with powerful 2x2W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just plug in your USB device to enjoy your favorite music on the go. See all benefits
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
