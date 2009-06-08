Search terms

    Play music from your iPod and CDs out loud and proud. The cool Philips Docking Entertainment System DC1010 boasts a full range speaker system enhanced with powerful Dynamic Bass Boost - perfect for pumping up the volume wherever you go! See all benefits

    Play music from your iPod and CDs out loud and proud. The cool Philips Docking Entertainment System DC1010 boasts a full range speaker system enhanced with powerful Dynamic Bass Boost - perfect for pumping up the volume wherever you go! See all benefits

      • Plays CD and CD-R/RW
      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x1W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD

      • Power

        Battery type
        C / LR14 Alkaline
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        260  mm
        Product depth
        228  mm
        Packaging Height
        192  mm
        Packaging Width
        400  mm
        Product width
        331  mm
        Product height
        157  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Loader Type
        Top
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

