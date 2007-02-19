Search terms

DC1000/00
    Free your portable music and play it loud and clear on selected Philips Wireless Music System. This 2-in-1 dock is compatible with iPod and Philips GoGear.

    Free your portable music and play it loud and clear on selected Philips Wireless Music System. This 2-in-1 dock is compatible with iPod and Philips GoGear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        Line out
        Power
        DC in
        Video Output - Analog
        Video (3.5mm jack) 1x

      • Convenience

        Remote control
        Card Remote

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Docking cable
        Quick start guide
        English
        Warranty Card
        Warranty Card
        Cradle
        Cradle and adaptors for GoGear and iPod

