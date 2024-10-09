CX2550/00
Quietly powerful. Stylishly versatile.
Maximum cooling, minimum noise. This stand fan is designed to fit any home interior and cool large rooms with a powerful, ultra-quiet airflow. Tailor your experience with 3 speeds, 2 modes and a timer.See all benefits
Long-range airflow that can reach up to 30 meters. Enjoy maximum comfort and feel refreshed no matter where you are; everyone in the room can feel the cool breeze.
Provides a powerful cooling airflow of 2562 m³/h to quickly cool the entire room. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space.
Experience 30% quieter operation with our innovative SilentWings technology (1). Drawing inspiration from the silent wings of nature's quietest flyer, the owl, our blade designs ensure a quieter cooling experience with noise levels as low as 19 dB(A) (2) - quieter than a whisper!
Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.
Enjoy a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.
The Natural Breeze Mode mimics a breath of fresh air; the intensity and speed of the air alternates seamlessly from high to low, creating a natural and invigorating indoor experience that can be enjoyed all year long.
Enjoy a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air with this versatile fan, which offers 3 speed settings, a natural breeze mode, and a tranquil sleep mode. Choose the setting that suits you best, lean back, and enjoy.
Feel the cooling breeze in every corner. Our fan can be tilted 30 degrees and rotates 90 degrees automatically, ensuring even airflow throughout the whole room.
A timeless design optimized for performance, crafted with elegance. Featuring hidden blades and a minimalist aesthetic, this fan seamlessly complements any home interior, whether it's by your bedside at night or in any room during the day.
Offering 2-in-1 table-top or pedestal heights to suit your surroundings, it combines the power of a larger fan with a modern, slim design that fits seamlessly into your home.
Our fan allows you to increase your AC thermostat by 7 degrees without compromising comfort, saving up to 180 kWh annually, equivalent to up to €45 off your energy bills. Plus, it's energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 48 W—less than a traditional light bulb—and 50 times less than a standard portable AC. (3)
Customize your cooling experience with the timer function, designed for your convenience. Plan up to 12 hours ahead.
Thanks to its intuitive design, our fan can be assembled in only a few minutes. Plus, the fan is made to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.
