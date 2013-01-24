Home
    Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP6911. These 16x24cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 300W, and feature an oval polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass. See all benefits

      Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

      PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.

      Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

      Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

      Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

      Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

      Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

      The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

      Oval polypropylene cone enriched, deep bass boost

      Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

      Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

      Fits perfectly in all 16x24cm speaker openings

      Fits perfectly in all 16x24cm speaker openings.

      Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

      Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

      Sturdy polypropylene cone for all-weather performance

      Polypropylene is great material for speaker cone diaphragms due to its all-weather performance. When the weather is wet, the weight of the cone can increase; reducing its sensitivity. When the weather is hot, the cone (or only part of it) can expand and become larger. In both cases, the sound can become distorted. No matter what the weather, the sturdy polypropylene cones are not affected by these issues and they produce a clear, vivid sound every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        50W
        Peak Music Power
        300W
        Frequency response
        28-32k  Hz
        Impedance
        4 Ohms

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker type
        Coaxial speaker
        Number of ways
        3-way
        Speaker size
        16x24cm (6x9")
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Woofer

        Diaphragm
        Cone
        Diaphragm material
        Polypropylene
        Surround
        Rubber
        Voice coil
        Single
        Voice coil material
        Copper
        Magnet
        Ferrite
        Damper
        Conex

      • Mid-range

        Size
        54 mm (2-1/8")
        Diaphragm
        Cone
        Diaphragm material
        Paper
        Magnet
        Neodynium

      • Tweeter

        Size
        15mm (3/5" )
        Diaphragm
        Dome
        Diaphragm material
        PEI
        Magnet
        Neodynium

      • Accessories

        Speaker grille
        With metal net
        Quick start guide
        English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian
        Cables
        Speaker wires

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        192  mm
        Product height
        104  mm
        Product width
        263  mm
        Mounting depth
        77.5 mm
        Tweeter protrusion
        17 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

