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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

MinicellsButton cell

CR2016P5B/59

Top quality technology for small devices

Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices

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Top quality technology for small devices

  • 5 units

  • Lithium

Philips Lithium batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technology for small devices

The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.