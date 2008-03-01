Search terms

BTM630/12
    docking entertainment system

    BTM630/12
    Featuring Bluetooth® technology, the BTM630 Micro Hi-Fi System lets you enjoy music from your mobile phone and PC wirelessly. Complete audio system functions feature built-in mic for hands-free calls and switching between calls and music. See all benefits

    docking entertainment system

    Featuring Bluetooth® technology, the BTM630 Micro Hi-Fi System lets you enjoy music from your mobile phone and PC wirelessly. Complete audio system functions feature built-in mic for hands-free calls and switching between calls and music. See all benefits

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots. Simply plug your device into the USB port, or insert your memory card in the SD/MMC card slot on your Philips music system, your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends!

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      One-touch MP3 digital recording in 2X speed - no pc needed

      Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player in 2X speed - with one touch operation and no computer needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Handsfree
        • Headset
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        USB
        USB host
        SD/MMC card slot
        Yes
        Aux in
        Yes
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod shuffle

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Slot
        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        USB Direct Modes
        • Delete
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Audio Recording

        Recording formats
        MP3
        Recording Media
        • SD/MMC card
        • USB device

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x15 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight
        Yes
        Remote Control
        Multi-functional
        Alarms
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Power

        Mains power
        Yes
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        200.5  mm
        Product height
        140.5  mm
        Product width
        390  mm
        Packaging Width
        496  mm
        Packaging Height
        238  mm
        Packaging Depth
        180  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.8  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

