AZD208/12
    Play music from your iPod and CDs out loud and proud. The cool Philips CD soundmachine boasts a full range speaker system enhanced with powerful Dynamic Bass Boost - perfect for pumping up the volume wherever you go. See all benefits

    Play music from your iPod and CDs out loud and proud. The cool Philips CD soundmachine boasts a full range speaker system enhanced with powerful Dynamic Bass Boost - perfect for pumping up the volume wherever you go. See all benefits

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        Aux in
        Yes

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM stereo
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display
        Charging device
        iPod

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        228  mm
        Main unit height
        157  mm
        Main unit width
        331  mm
        Packaging height
        192  mm
        Packaging width
        400  mm
        Packaging depth
        260  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod classic

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

