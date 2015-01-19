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    CD Soundmachine

    AZ700T/12

    Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

    The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.

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    CD Soundmachine

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    Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

    • Bluetooth® and NFC
    • USB Direct
    • 12W
    Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

    Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

    One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

    Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

    Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

    Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

    MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

    Handy remote control for extra convenience

    Handy remote control for extra convenience

    With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

    More music with Digital FM radio with 20 stations preset

    More music with Digital FM radio with 20 stations preset

    20-track CD programmable

    The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

    Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

    Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output Power
      12W max
      Volume control
      rotary (digital)
      Sound system
      stereo

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker grille finishing
      metal
      No. of built-in speakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      USB
      USB host
      3.5mm headphone jack
      Yes
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous album search
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      • MP3-CD

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      FM

    • Convenience

      Loader type
      top
      Display type
      LCD display

    • Power

      Battery type
      D size (LR20)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      6
      Power type
      AC/DC adaptor

    • Accessories

      Remote control
      yes
      User Manual
      yes
      Power cord
      Yes
      Warranty
      Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Weight incl. Packaging
      4.11  kg
      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      435 x 271 x 170  mm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      469x 197 x 311 mm
      Product weight
      2.9  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC power cord
    • User manual
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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