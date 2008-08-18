Home
Philips

DVD soundmachine

AZ5738/98
  Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos
    DVD soundmachine

    AZ5738/98
    Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

    Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers. See all benefits

      • MP3-CD
      • Tape
      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Multi-functional LCD display

      Multi-functional LCD display

      Technical Specifications

      • Video Playback

        Playback media
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • picture CD
        • video CD/SVCD
        Disc playback modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • fast backward
        • fast forward
        • OSD
        • pause
        • PBC
        • Zoom

      • Audio playback

        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Number of decks
        1

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        tape
        Tape recording enhancement
        CD synchro start recording

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        • 3.5 mm video out
        • 3.5mm audio out

      • Convenience

        Display Digits
        7
        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • audio/video cable
        • power cord
        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        4.13  kg
        Packaging depth
        277  mm
        Packaging height
        200  mm
        Packaging width
        450  mm
        Weight
        3.2  kg
        Main unit depth
        238  mm
        Main unit height
        162  mm
        Main unit width
        400  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • Audio/video cable
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
      • Remote Control

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

