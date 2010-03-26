Search terms

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite MP3 music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite MP3 music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

      CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • WMA-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Display Digits
        3
        Loader type
        top

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
        • power cord
        User Manual
        multi-languages
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        2.4  kg
        Packaging depth
        139  mm
        Packaging height
        262  mm
        Packaging width
        371  mm
        Weight
        1.9  kg
        Main unit depth
        236  mm
        Main unit height
        122  mm
        Main unit width
        341  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC power cord
      • Flat pin adaptor
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

