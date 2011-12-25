Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- User Manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This system plays and charges your Android powered phone, and even wakes you up with songs from your phone or radio. Download the free app that comes with Songbird music function to enjoy great music management and more unique features. See all benefits
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Simply connect your Android powered phone, and the docking speaker will automatically synchronize its clock's time with your phone's.
