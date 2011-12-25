Search terms

AS141/12
    This system plays and charges your Android powered phone, and even wakes you up with songs from your phone or radio. Download the free app that comes with Songbird music function to enjoy great music management and more unique features.

      Free your music and charge your Android phone

      • for Android
      Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

      Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

      The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.

      Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

      Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

      The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

      Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

      Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

      Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

      Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

      Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

      Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Auto clock synchronization with Android powered phone

      Simply connect your Android powered phone, and the docking speaker will automatically synchronize its clock's time with your phone's.

      Technical Specifications

      • Android device compatibility

        Android version 2.1 or above
        Yes
        Bluetooth version 2.1 or above
        Yes
        Micro USB
        Yes
        Check out
        www.philips.com/FlexiDock for more details and latest compatibility information

      • DockStudio App for Android

        App name
        DockStudio, Free download from Android Market
        Compatibility
        Philips docking speaker for Android
        Music playback
        Songbird Android App
        Bluetooth connection
        between Android phone & docking speaker. Fully automatic connection when docked
        Internet radio
        TuneIn with over 7000 stations
        Clock
        • Analog display
        • Digital display
        Alarm
        • Multiple alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake up to music
        • Wake up to nature sounds
        • Wake up to photo

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 10W
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle play
        • Charging Android phone

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • SPP
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Aux in
        Yes
        MP3-Link
        3.5mm stereo input

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        • dual alarm

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        290  mm
        Product height
        160  mm
        Product depth
        113  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

