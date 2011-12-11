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  • Free your music and charge your Android phone Free your music and charge your Android phone Free your music and charge your Android phone
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  • Play Pause
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    docking speaker with Bluetooth®

    AS111/12

    Free your music and charge your Android phone

    Get great sound as this Philips AS111/12 docking station plays and charges your Android powered phone, and auto-synchronizes its clock with your device. Songbird comes packaged so you can sync music between your phone and PC.

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    docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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    Free your music and charge your Android phone

    with this docking speaker

    • for Android
    Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

    Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

    The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.

    Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

    Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

    The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

    Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

    Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

    Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

    Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

    Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

    Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

    Auto clock synchronization with Android powered phone

    Simply connect your Android powered phone, and the docking speaker will automatically synchronize its clock's time with your phone's.

    Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

    Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      4W
      Sound System
      Stereo
      Volume Control
      Volume Control up/down

    • Loudspeakers

      Neodynium magnet system
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      2.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • SPP
      Bluetooth range
      line of sight, 10M or 30FT

    • Convenience

      Clock/Version
      Digital

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      171 x 67 x 171 mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      1.03  kg
      Weight
      0.75  kg

    • Audio Playback

      Cradle playback mode
      • Play and Pause
      • Next and Previous track
      • Charging Android phone

    • Android device compatibility

      Android version 2.1 or above
      Yes
      Bluetooth version 2.1 or above
      Yes
      Micro USB
      Yes
      Check out
      www.philips.com/FlexiDock for more details and latest compatibility information

    • DockStudio App for Android

      Compatibility
      Philips docking speaker for Android
      Music playback
      Songbird Android App
      Bluetooth connection
      between Android phone & docking speaker. Fully automatic connection when docked
      Internet radio
      TuneIn with over 7000 stations
      Clock
      • Analog display
      • Digital display
      Alarm
      • Multiple alarms
      • Sleep timer
      • Wake up to music
      • Wake up to nature sounds
      • Wake up to photo
      App name
      DockStudio, Free download from Android Market

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