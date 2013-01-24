Home
docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS111/12
Overall Rating / 5
    AS111/12
    Free your music and charge your Android phone

    Get great sound as this Philips AS111/12 docking station plays and charges your Android powered phone, and auto-synchronizes its clock with your device. Songbird comes packaged so you can sync music between your phone and PC.

      The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.

      The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

      Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

      Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

      Auto clock synchronization with Android powered phone

      Simply connect your Android powered phone, and the docking speaker will automatically synchronize its clock's time with your phone's.

      Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Android device compatibility

        Android version 2.1 or above
        Yes
        Bluetooth version 2.1 or above
        Yes
        Micro USB
        Yes
        Check out
        www.philips.com/FlexiDock for more details and latest compatibility information

      • DockStudio App for Android

        App name
        DockStudio, Free download from Android Market
        Compatibility
        Philips docking speaker for Android
        Music playback
        Songbird Android App
        Bluetooth connection
        between Android phone & docking speaker. Fully automatic connection when docked
        Internet radio
        TuneIn with over 7000 stations
        Clock
        • Analog display
        • Digital display
        Alarm
        • Multiple alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake up to music
        • Wake up to nature sounds
        • Wake up to photo

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Charging Android phone

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • SPP
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 10M or 30FT

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        171 x 67 x 171 mm
        Weight
        0.75  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.03  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

