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    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    AJ7030D/12

    Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

    Rise and shine to favorite tunes from your iPod/iPhone or FM with the dashing Philips Clock radio that will brighten your room - and mornings! Its smart dock lets you charge your devices without the need to remove its protective casing.

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    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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    Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

    • MP3 Link
    Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

    Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

    Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

    Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

    Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

    Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

    Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

    Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

    The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

    FM digital tuning with presets

    FM digital tuning with presets

    Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

    Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

    Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

    Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

    When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

    Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

    When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

    6W RMS total output power

    RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      2x3W
      Sound System
      Stereo
      Volume Control
      Volume Control up/down

    • Loudspeakers

      Built-in speakers
      2
      Neodynium magnet system
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      MP3-Link
      3.5mm stereo input

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM Antenna
      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Frequency range
      87.5-108  MHz
      Tuner Bands
      FM
      Station presets
      20

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • 24 hour alarm reset
      • Buzzer Alarm
      • Radio Alarm
      • Repeat alarm (snooze)
      • Sleep timer
      • Dual alarm time
      • iPod Alarm
      Display Enhancements
      Brightness Control
      Clock/Version
      Digital
      Quartz-controlled
      Yes

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Number of batteries
      1
      Backup battery
      CR2032 (included)

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick Use Guide
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Product depth
      111  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      0.9  kg
      Packaging type
      D-box
      Product width
      198  mm
      Product height
      71  mm
      Product weight
      0.5  kg
      Packaging height
      106  mm
      Packaging width
      263  mm
      Packaging depth
      141  mm

    • Audio Playback

      Cradle playback mode
      • Charging iPod
      • Charging iPhone

    • iPod compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPod mini
      • iPod with color display
      • iPod 5th Generation
      • iPod classic
      • iPod nano 1st Generation
      • iPod nano 2nd Generation
      • iPod nano 3rd Generation
      • iPod nano 4th Generation
      • iPod touch
      • iPod touch 2nd Generation
      • iPod nano
      • iPod nano 5th Generation
      • iPod nano 6th generation
      • iPod touch 4th generation

    • iPhone compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPhone
      • iPhone 3G
      • iPhone 3GS
      • iPhone 4

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC-DC Adapter
    • Quick Use Guide
    • User Manual
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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