Clock Radio

AJ4000B/12
  • Charge your mobile while sleeping Charge your mobile while sleeping Charge your mobile while sleeping
    Clock Radio

    AJ4000B/12
    Charge your mobile while sleeping

    Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times See all benefits

      Charge your mobile while sleeping

      with built-in micro USB cable

      • Dual USB port for charging
      • FM, Analogue tuning
      • Dual alarm
      • Time & alarm backup
      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

      Charge a second USB device via built-in USB hub

      It is common to have more than one USB device at home these days. Devices like cameras, gaming devices, mobile phones and portable music players are commonly charged via USB. If needs be, you can use a converter with micro and mini USB connectors, so that even more of your gadgets can be charged via the second USB hub on the radio.

      Charge your mobile phone via built-in micro USB cable

      Wake up recharged with a fully charged phone. This Philips clock radio comes with a built-in micro USB cable that is attached to the back. It gives you access to a charger that is always there. There are no additional attachments to make, no cables to lose. Now you can keep your phone next to you while you sleep and charge it at the same time. Clearly, Philips understands you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Display
        LED
        Display digits
        4
        Time format
        24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Analogue tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Convenience

        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Volume control
        • Yes
        • Rotary
        Clock/ alarm backup
        Yes, with 6F22 9V battery

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Output power (RMS)
        300 mW

      • Power

        Power type
        AC power
        AC power input
        100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        AC power output
        6.5V, 1.3A
        Operation power consumption
        11W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        micro USB charging voltage
        5V
        USB charging voltage
        5V
        Number of batteries
        1
        Battery type
        6F22 9V
        Battery voltage
        9  V

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        182 x 69 x 207 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        173 x 159 x 64  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.64  kg
        Weight
        0.49  kg

      • Accessories

        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate
        User Manual
        Yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

