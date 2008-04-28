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    Clock Radio

    AJ3122/12

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Clock Radio

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    Start your day, your way!

    Wake up with radio or buzzer

    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

    AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

    AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

    Easy alarm/time set

    Easy alarm/time set

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power
      100 mW RMS
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)
      Sound system
      mono

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      • AM
      • FM

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • 24 hour alarm reset
      • buzzer alarm
      • radio alarm
      • repeat alarm (snooze)
      Clock
      • Digital
      • sleep timer
      Display Digits
      4
      Display type
      LED display

    • Power

      Battery type
      6F22 9V
      Battery voltage
      9  V
      Number of batteries
      1
      Power type
      AC Input

    • Accessories

      Others
      User Manual
      Warranty
      Warranty Certificate

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      0.61  kg
      Packaging type
      D-box
      Main unit depth
      122.8  mm
      Main unit height
      48.1  mm
      Main unit width
      177.1  mm
      Product weight
      0.53  kg
      Packaging height
      150  mm
      Packaging width
      183  mm
      Packaging depth
      58  mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • User manual
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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