2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
Compact design
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Nikki
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant little clock radio
I bought this in Tesco and chose it purposely because of the price . It was very cheap and i was unexpectadly pleased with it. It does the job and the radio has a decent reception. You can press a button for irt to play for an hour to go to sleep to and it turns itself off. All in all very good value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio
bobby
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
philips clock radio
very please with this product great value, philips products are well made and last a lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio
grmnz
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Compact, works as expected
Very small (which means design elements are shrunk - some controls a bit fiddly) but works fine (at least on FM) - sound is lacking bass but it has a 5 cm or so speaker..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio