Search terms

1

Clock Radio

AJ3112/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way!
    -{discount-value}

    Clock Radio

    AJ3112/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Clock Radio

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Clock Radio

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radio & alarm clock
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up with radio or buzzer

      • Compact design
      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      MW / FM tuner

      MW / FM tuner

      Big display for easy viewing

      The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • radio alarm
        • buzzer alarm
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LED display

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        100 mW RMS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.15  kg
        Product weight
        0.9  kg
        Main unit depth
        130  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Main unit height
        56  mm
        Packaging width
        138  mm
        Main unit width
        130  mm
        Packaging height
        213  mm
        Packaging depth
        56  mm

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        9  V
        Number of batteries
        1
        Battery type
        6F22 9V
        Power type
        AC Input

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.