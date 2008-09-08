Search terms

    Get off to a good start everyday with the cool AJ3011. Featuring basic yet essential clock functions and a large LCD with brightness control – it’s a convenient, all-in-one clock radio to start your day smoothly!

    Get off to a good start everyday with the cool AJ3011. Featuring basic yet essential clock functions and a large LCD with brightness control – it’s a convenient, all-in-one clock radio to start your day smoothly!

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Large LCD display simplifies choosing control functions

      The large LCD text display guides you through control options with ease, while display backlighting simplifies controlling your complete home entertainment environment in the dark. Stay informed and in control.

      Alarm Time Display shows you the wake-up call time

      Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        100mW
        Sound System
        Mono
        Speaker diameter
        2.5"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        No
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Gentle Wake
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        Display Type
        LCD
        Display Digits
        4
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AA
        • LR6
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        214  mm
        Product depth
        142  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        5.4  kg
        Packaging Height
        242  mm
        Packaging Width
        432  mm
        Weight
        0.8  kg
        Product width
        200  mm
        Product height
        65  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Programmable Tracks
        0

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

