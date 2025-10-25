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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Weather Clock Radio

AJ260/12

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Weather information at your fingertips

Start your day right - every day. The compact Philips weather clock radio features a radio controlled clock and graphical weather forecast icons with multi-color light indicators. Your trusty weather forecaster keeping you punctual- always.

See all benefits

Weather information at your fingertips

  • Indoor/outdoor temperature

Display weather forecast with graphical animations

Multi-color light weather indicator

Multi-color light weather indicator

This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.

Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays outdoor temperature anytime.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

18 years old and still going strong

I have had this radio for over 17 years and it’s great. The radio has become a little temperamental but the indoor and outdoor door temperature are the real wins.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio

Date of Use 2023-10-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio

Date of Use 2023-10-25

27/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A delight to own..

I got this item about 6 years ago to replace a more expensive (but no longer working device manufactured by a well known competitor). I'm glad to report that my AJ260/05 is still going strong. Great battery life, excellent display and highly accurate too. What a bargain this was. I'm happy to recommend this product from Philips - although from their perspective, I guess they would prefer to see them being replaced by consumers a little more often!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio

22/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio

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