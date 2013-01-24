Home
Digital tuning clock radio

AJ130/12
  Sleek design for any lifestyle
    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ130/12
    Sleek design for any lifestyle

    Free your portable music at home and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips CD clock radio with aux-in connection. Its sleek, space-enhancing design features a large backlit LCD. Choose to wake up to a favorite CD, digital music or alarm. See all benefits

      Sleek design for any lifestyle

      Wake up to favorite music or radio tunes

      • CD
      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dual alarm time

      Dual alarm time

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

      CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

      Alarm Time Display shows you the wake-up call time

      Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Display type
        LCD display
        Display Digits
        4
        Backlight color
        blue
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Clock enhancements
        wake to favourite track

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down
        Output power
        2 x 0.5 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Number of batteries
        2
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.59  kg
        Weight
        1.3  kg
        Main unit depth
        155  mm
        Packaging depth
        171  mm
        Main unit height
        134  mm
        Packaging height
        207  mm
        Main unit width
        165  mm
        Packaging width
        185  mm

