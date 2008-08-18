Search terms

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ100/12
Find support for this product
  • Sleek design for any lifestyle Sleek design for any lifestyle Sleek design for any lifestyle
    -{discount-value}

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ100/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sleek design for any lifestyle

    Enhance your space and morning routine with the compact Philips clock radio. A large backlit LCD with 5 one-touch buttons allow easy access to any radio tunes. Start each day gently with your choice of tunes or an escalating buzzer alarm.

    Digital tuning clock radio

    Sleek design for any lifestyle

    Enhance your space and morning routine with the compact Philips clock radio. A large backlit LCD with 5 one-touch buttons allow easy access to any radio tunes. Start each day gently with your choice of tunes or an escalating buzzer alarm.

    Similar products

    See all Radio & alarm clock
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Sleek design for any lifestyle

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Dual alarm time

      Dual alarm time

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

      5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

      Access your favorite stations with simple one touch operation

      Alarm Time Display shows you the wake-up call time

      Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.

      Sleep timer automatically turns off radio at a preset time

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. This Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        80 mW RMS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Station presets
        5
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • gentle wake
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Backlight color
        white
        Display Digits
        4
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display
        Display enhancements
        brightness control

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter
        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        5.5  kg
        Packaging depth
        614  mm
        Packaging height
        238  mm
        Packaging width
        172  mm
        Weight
        0.8  kg
        Main unit depth
        122  mm
        Main unit height
        110  mm
        Main unit width
        110  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Track your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.