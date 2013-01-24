Home
Bluetooth® adapter

AEA2700/12
    Philips Bluetooth® adapter with MULTIPAIR turns your Hi-Fi/PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Just connect the adapter to stream music wirelessly from up to three smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth-enabled devices.

      Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously

      • Bluetooth® music receiver
      • with MULTIPAIR
      • Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC
      • Digital out
      Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

      Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

      Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over, perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other’s music in a flash.

      Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

      Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

      Every music lover has his favorite music service or online radio apps on his mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.

      High fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

      High fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

      With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Hi-Fi adapter, however, is armed with high fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

      Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

      Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

      You can connect the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system using standard analogue RCA or 3.5mm jack.

      One-Touch Bluetooth® pairing by NFC

      One-Touch Bluetooth® pairing by NFC

      Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth® pairing, and begin streaming music.

      Smooth and compact design

      Smooth and compact design

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favorite Hi-Fi.

      Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth®

      Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth®

      Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter works with Bluetooth®-enabled phones and tablets. Just turn on Bluetooth®, connect to the Hi-Fi adapter and play music from your smartphone/tablet on your Hi-Fi.

      Plug-and-play for easy use

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favorite Hi-Fi. Just plug it in the RCA or 3.5mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        NFC technology
        Yes
        Bluetooth version
        3.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP 1.3
        Bluetooth
        support aptX & AAC streaming
        Bluetooth range
        Up to 10m
        RCA Aux out
        Yes
        Audio out (3.5mm)
        Yes
        Digital coaxial/optical output
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC Adapter
        Yes
        Cables
        RCA to 3.5mm cable
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product height
        22  mm
        Product width
        74  mm
        Product depth
        74  mm
        Product weight
        0.04  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Height
        158  mm
        Packaging Width
        125  mm
        Packaging Depth
        56  mm

