Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Portable Radio

AE6790/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Digital radio on the go Digital radio on the go Digital radio on the go
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Radio

    AE6790/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Digital radio on the go

    Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Digital radio on the go

    Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning. See all benefits

    Digital radio on the go

    Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Digital radio on the go

    Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radios
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Digital radio on the go

      with 20 preset radio stations

      • FM/MW, Digital tuning
      • 20 presets
      • Stereo headphone
      • Battery operated
      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Built-in clock function

      A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        2 x 5 mW

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Station presets
        20
        Tuner bands
        • FM stereo
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Convenience

        Clock enhancements
        atomic clock

      • Accessories

        Others
        headphone

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        12
        Product weight
        0.065  kg
        Main unit depth
        16  mm
        Main unit height
        94  mm
        Main unit width
        55  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.