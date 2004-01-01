Search terms

Portable Radio

AE1125/12
  Perfect companion for outdoor activities
    Perfect companion for outdoor activities

    The Philips AE1125/12 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected.

      Perfect companion for outdoor activities

      with this portable radio

      • FM/MW/LW, Analogue tuning
      • Micro USB port for charging
      • Flashlight
      • Self-powered/ Battery operated
      Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

      Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

      Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source - an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.

      Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activitiy

      Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activitiy

      Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power outages. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.

      Built in siren to keep you safe

      Built in siren to keep you safe

      Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Built-in micro USB cable for recharging any USB-device

      It's difficult to unplug entirely - and now you don't have to. Finding a charger for a mobile phone or other device in the outdoors can be a hassle, which is why the device has a handy micro-USB built in, meaning you'll always have enough power for music and movies, or just for your peace of mind. It's also great to act as a backup in the case of power outages. Take advantage of the device's kinetically-charged power source to keep powered up and connected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        300 mW RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Micro USB
        for DC charging
        Micro USB cable
        for charging mobile phones

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        Rod
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        • LW

      • Convenience

        Flashlight
        Yes
        Kinetic power
        Yes
        Siren
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        3
        DC input voltage
        5  V

      • Accessories

        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        120 x 47 x 76 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.32  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        130 x 59 x 84 mm
        Product weight
        0.26  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

