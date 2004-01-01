Search terms

    On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.

    On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.

      Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

      • for iPod/iPhone
      • Clock display
      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        4 W RMS
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker enhancement
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Convenience

        Clock
        • Digital
        • On main display
        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        110-220V

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.08  kg
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Packaging Depth
        136  mm
        Packaging Height
        153  mm
        Packaging Width
        241  mm
        Master carton weight
        2.38  kg
        Weight
        0.84  kg

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

