With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m³/h.
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
Smart sensors for intelligent purification
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Air quality display
See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring.
Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels
Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 5x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
Smart filter indicator
The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.
Fast purification suitable for rooms of up to 63 m²
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 63 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 270 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 11 min. (1)
HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation
In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
Smart light control
Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off to avoid light disturbance.
Low energy consumption
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 50 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190㎥/h by the room size of 49 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height). )
(2)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. /From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2022
(3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.