Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

65BDL3010T/00
    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3010T/00

    Discover a new level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

      Discover a new level of interaction

      with this multi touch LED display

      • 65"
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

      With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure color and great clarity.

      AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

      Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

      Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.74 x 0.74 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        VA

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • 5 mm tempered safety glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Anti-Reflective

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x2)
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • USB
        • Component (BNC)
        • Composite (BNC)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-D)
        Audio input
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • 3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • USB
        • OPS

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (16/7)
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • LAN (RJ45)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        29.2
        Set Width
        1492.40  mm
        Set Height
        867.40  mm
        Set Depth
        99.80  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        58.76  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        34.15  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.93  inch
        Product weight
        43.1  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        95  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Consumption (On mode)
        176 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        Optional accessories
        • Table top stand
        • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • EPEAT
        • FCC, Class B
        • GOST
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Optional accessories: Table top stand
      • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

