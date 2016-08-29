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  • UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color
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    Brilliance 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

    328P6VJEB/00

    UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color

    The expansive 32" Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in Ultra High Definition.

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    Brilliance 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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    UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color

    for when it matters

    • P Line
    • 32 (viewable 31.5" / 80 cm)
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

    Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

    Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

    Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

    VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

    VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

    Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

    1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail

    1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail

    The 10-bit display delivers rich color depth with 1.074 billion colors and 12-bit internal processing for re-creating smooth, natural colors without gradations and color banding.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

    HDMI for quick digital connection

    HDMI for quick digital connection

    Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

    DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

    DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

    SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

    These Philips displays come equipped with the most advanced multi connections like VGA, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. New DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connection now enables full 4K resolution at 60Hz for smooth visuals. USB connections ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

    USB 3.0 enables fast data transfers and smart phone charging

    Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      31.5 inch / 80.1 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      VA LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.181 x 0.181 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Brightness uniformity
      93 ~ 105%
      Display colors
      Color support 1.07 billion colors
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 95%
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3,000:1
      SmartContrast
      50,000,000 :1
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      698.4 (H) x 392.85 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 76 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      MHL
      1080P @ 60Hz
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-Dual Link (digital, HDCP)
      • DisplayPort x 1
      • HDMI (2.0) - MHL x 1
      USB
      USB 3.0x4 (1 w/fast charging)*
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      3 W x 2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Multiview
      • User
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl
      MultiView
      • PIP/PBP mode
      • 2x devices

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      180  mm
      Pivot
      90 degree
      Swivel
      -170/+170  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      28 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      Zero watts with Zero switch
      On mode
      31.71 W (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      <0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      970 x 526 x 224  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      742 x 438 x 63  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      742 x 657 x 270  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      13.39  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      9.23  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      6.27  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C
      MTBF (demonstrated)
      70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • EPEAT*
      • TCO Certified Edge
      • RoHS
      Post consumer recycled plastic
      65%
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      • Mercury free

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • RCM
      • BSMI
      • ICES-003
      • cETLus
      • EPA
      • PSB
      • CU-EAC
      • SEMKO
      • SASO
      • KUCAS
      • UKRAINIAN
      • PSE
      • WEEE
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • CB

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      D-Sub cable, DP cable, HDMI cable, Audio cable, Power cable
      Monitor with stand
      Yes
      User Documentation
      Yes

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    • This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
    • Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
    • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
    • For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
    • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
    • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse

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