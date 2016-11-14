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Discontinued

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

278E8QJAW/00

Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful

Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers the richest and most vivid colors wrapped in an immersive curved design for a your best creations yet.

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Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931