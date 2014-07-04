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    Brilliance LCD monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™

    272G5DYEB/00

    Smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever

    Dominate the competition like never before. The Philips 27" 272G5DYEB gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology eliminates tearing and stuttering providing the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever.

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    Brilliance LCD monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™

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    Smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever

    NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology

    • G Line
    • 144Hz
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    NVIDIA G-SYNC™ for smooth fast gaming

    NVIDIA G-SYNC™ for smooth fast gaming

    NVIDIA G-SYNC™ is groundbreaking new display technology that delivers the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever. G-SYNC™ is revolutionary performance is achieved by synchronizing display refresh rates to the GPU in your GeForce GTX-powered PC, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag. The result: scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is super smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

    SmartResponse: 1ms response for fast gaming

    SmartResponse: 1ms response for fast gaming

    SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

    NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur for smooth action

    NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur for smooth action

    With NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) mode, objects in motion look sharper than they do during standard operation-even at high refresh rates such as 120Hz.

    NVIDIA 3D Vision Ready for immersive gaming

    NVIDIA 3D Vision Ready for immersive gaming

    This Philips gaming monitor is NVIDIA 3D Vision Ready. Transform your experience with immersive 3D full HD 1080p technology. With NVIDIA 3D Vision™ 2 glasses technology*, you are completely immersed - transforming all your gaming experiences and movies to 3D. With this new technology, it delivers twice sharper 3D images than conventional 3D technology. There are more than 550 PC game titles currently compatible with NVIDIA 3D Vision™ Kit. * Requires the additional NVIDIA 3D Vision 2 Kit for immersive 3D enjoyment. Please find http://store.nvidia.com/

    SmartErgoBase for dialed-in gaming comfort

    SmartErgoBase for dialed-in gaming comfort

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base's people-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort that can ease the physical strains of a long gaming session; cable management reduces cable clutter.

    DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

    DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

    DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

    USB 3.0 SuperSpeed hub saves time with fast data transfers

    Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD (TN)
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.311 x 0.311 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920x1080 @ 144Hz (DP)
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      SmartResponse
      1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Effective viewing area
      597.6 (H) x 336.15 (V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 160 kHz (H) / 30 - 150 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • DisplayPort 1.2
      • USB3.0x4 with 1x fast charger

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      • Windows 8
      User convenience
      • Back
      • Down
      • ULMB / Up
      • Menu/OK
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      150  mm
      Pivot
      90 degree
      Swivel
      -65/65  degree
      Tilt
      -5/+20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      • External
      Off mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      On mode
      27.5 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test mehtod)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      750 x 234 x 490  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      639 x 405 x 64  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      639 x 580 x 273  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      11.30  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      7.80  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      5.00  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 6.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • cETLus
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Texture

    • 3D Requirements

      Nvidia 3D Vision Kit required
      Not included in the box

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    • Please ensure your PC OS is Windows 7 or higher and your Graphic card is NVidia GeForce GTX650 Ti Boost CPU or higher and updated with latest driver.
    • G-Sync mode, ULMB mode and 3D vision mode exist independently at the same time. If one of the modes is enabled, the other two modes have to be disabled.
    • ULMB is enabled only at 85 Hz, 100 Hz and 120 Hz. 3D vision is enabled only at 100 Hz and 120 Hz.
    • NVIDIA Graphics and DisplayPort connection required for G-SYNC™ capability please refer to www.geforce.com/g-sync for more information.
    • For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
    • © 2019 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and NVIDIA G-SYNC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.
    • BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS software Copyrigth 2013 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by WB Games Montreal and Splash Damage. BATMAN and all characters, their distinctive likenesses, and related elements are trademarks of DC Comics Copyright 2013. All Rights Reserved.
    • WB GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & Copyright Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s13)

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