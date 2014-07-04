272G5DYEB/00
Smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever
Dominate the competition like never before. The Philips 27" 272G5DYEB gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology eliminates tearing and stuttering providing the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever.See all benefits
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NVIDIA G-SYNC™ is groundbreaking new display technology that delivers the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever. G-SYNC™ is revolutionary performance is achieved by synchronizing display refresh rates to the GPU in your GeForce GTX-powered PC, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag. The result: scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is super smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
With NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) mode, objects in motion look sharper than they do during standard operation-even at high refresh rates such as 120Hz.
This Philips gaming monitor is NVIDIA 3D Vision Ready. Transform your experience with immersive 3D full HD 1080p technology. With NVIDIA 3D Vision™ 2 glasses technology*, you are completely immersed - transforming all your gaming experiences and movies to 3D. With this new technology, it delivers twice sharper 3D images than conventional 3D technology. There are more than 550 PC game titles currently compatible with NVIDIA 3D Vision™ Kit. * Requires the additional NVIDIA 3D Vision 2 Kit for immersive 3D enjoyment. Please find http://store.nvidia.com/
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base's people-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort that can ease the physical strains of a long gaming session; cable management reduces cable clutter.
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.
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