2 year warranty
Discontinued
247E3LPHSU/00
Elegant display with PowerSensor
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice.
E Line
23.6" / 60 cm
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Laztheman
20/06/2019
United Kingdom
Best monitor i have ever owned
I have had this monitor as a present from my father nearly 6 years, it gets extensive use for both work, and hours of gaming, i would say over 4-6hours a day use and has never failed. The only thing that let it down was the lack of a HDMI port, but the use of a widget fixed that in no time. 10/10
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Quaker
06/02/2014
United Kingdom
It saved power and protected my eye
Power Saver will set screen to dim mode when I walk away. However sometime I just sit a little away for watching a litercture, it also went into dim mode. The most best is the SmartImage Lite feature. It let highlight text color darker. Let my eye feel better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor