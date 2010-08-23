2 year warranty
Discontinued
244E2SB/00
Great entertainment on your big HDMI display
This Big 244E2 HDMI Full HD multimedia display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world
24" (61 cm) E-line
Full HD
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
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