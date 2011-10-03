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Discontinued

LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

244E1SB/00

4.5

| (4) Reviews

Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

Entertain yourself with 16:9 Full HD 1080p performance! Combined with HDMI and DVI inputs, invisible stereo audio and attractive Glossy finish, the 244E1 is ready to entertain you

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Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

  • 61 cm (24") w E-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

SmartContrast 25000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor

I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

31/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor!

I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

17/04/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

If you don't have problems whit this screen your getting a good screen

I had terrible blue bleeding all around the screen and had bougt a dvi cable where dvi failed on the screen not even 14 days after i started to use it, generally a good picture out of the box (hasn't adjusted the picture to my preferences, less then 14 days after i startede to use it), didn't i had those 2 problems i wouldn't have returned it and would still use it

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

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