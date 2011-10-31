241S4LYCB/00
Sustainable productivity
The Philips ergonomic LED display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivitySee all benefits
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The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilize >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way
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