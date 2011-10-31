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  • High performance IPS display with PowerSensor High performance IPS display with PowerSensor High performance IPS display with PowerSensor

    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

    237E3QPHSU/00

    High performance IPS display with PowerSensor

    Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display. With elegant design, translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence saving upto 80% of your energy bill, it's a smart green choice

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    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    High performance IPS display with PowerSensor

    saves energy bills

    • E Line
    • 23" (58.4 cm)
    • Full HD IPS display
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

    PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

    PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.

    HDMI-ready for 16:9 Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for 16:9 Full HD entertainment

    A HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input, high quality digital video and audio signals all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources including set-top boxes, DVD players and A/V receivers and video cameras.

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    Modern Touch controls

    Modern Touch controls

    Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

    16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

    16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

    The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

    SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

    SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

    Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

    A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23 inch/ 58.4 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.265 x 0.265 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1,000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Lite
      Effective viewing area
      509.18 x 286.41 mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      7 ms (Grey to Grey)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • HDMI x 2
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Input
      • SmartImage lite
      • PowerSensor
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20 degree  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      • Built-in
      Off mode
      < 0.3 W
      On mode
      26.6 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      < 0.5W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      568 x 435 x 238  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      619 x 498 x 110  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      568 x 345 x 46  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.07  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.46  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.93  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EPEAT Silver
      • RoHS
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • GOST
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • FCC Class B
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • TCO Certified
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black with Blue Tint
      Finish
      Glossy

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