2 year warranty
Discontinued
235BL2CS/00
World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy
Large eco-friendly Philips Business Line 235BL2 LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
B Line
23" (58.4 cm) Full HD
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
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