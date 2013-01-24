Search terms
Professional Android TV Remote Control
Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional Android TV Remote Control
Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.
Professional Android TV Remote Control
Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional Android TV Remote Control
Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.
A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.
A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .
Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.
The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.
When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.
Dimensions
Battery