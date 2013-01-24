Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Professional TV

22AV1905B/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Media Suite remote control Media Suite remote control Media Suite remote control
    -{discount-value}

    Professional TV

    22AV1905B/00

    Media Suite remote control

    Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

    Media Suite remote control

    Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

    Media Suite remote control

    Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

    Media Suite remote control

    Easy to use remote control with dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

    Similar products

    See all unmapped
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Media Suite remote control

      Effortless functionality

      • MediaSuite
      • Remote Control

      YouTube button for quick access

      A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.

      Multi-RC settings memory

      Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

      Cast button for easy streaming

      A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Clear layout for effortless operation

      Take control with effortless operation at your fingertips. A natural layout gives this remote control an intuitive feel with access to all the TV's features set neatly in place.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        184x48x20 mm

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAAA (Not Included)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.