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    Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

    229C4QHSW/00

    Stunningly beautiful

    The new Philips Blade 2 monitor with stylish, ultra slim design and wide view IPS display is ready for brilliant performance

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    Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    Stunningly beautiful

    Ultra Slim high performance IPS display

    • Blade 2
    • 21.5" (54.6 cm)
    • Full HD display
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor is a sophisticated color extension technology that is able to enhance visual color range of the display. By boosting RGB gain level of the display, this feature enables you to have rich, vibrant images for experiencing outstanding photos and videos.

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt is a sophisticated algorithm that enhances reading of text based application such as PDF documents or ebooks which usually requires more focus and concentration.

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    Modern Touch controls

    Modern Touch controls

    Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

    Stylish, ultra-slim design for modern looks

    New range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation ultra-slim LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!

    Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

    "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

    Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

    Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      21.5 inch/54.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.248 x 0.248 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      475.2 (H) x 267.3 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      7 ms (Gray to Gray)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • HDMI
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • Menu
      • Turbo
      • Power On/Off
      • Input
      • SmartImage
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -3/+15  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      <0.3W
      On mode
      25 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      <0.3W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      509 x 401 x 180  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      565 x 533 x 139  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      509 x 316 x 34  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.67  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.73  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      1.74  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Glossy
      Foot
      White
      Front bezel
      White
      Rear cover
      White

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